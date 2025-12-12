A document surfaced on Friday indicating that former Iraqi President Barham Salih will take over as the UN's next refugee chief.

According to the document dated December 11, seen by Anadolu, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to propose Salih's election as the next high commissioner for refugees to the UN General Assembly at the end of 2025, following the conclusion of Filippo Grandi's current mandate.

Guterres intends to propose Salih for a five-year term as UN high commissioner for refugees, starting January 1, 2026, and ending on December 31, 2030.