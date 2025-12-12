WORLD
2 min read
Germany summons Russia's envoy over surge in alleged hybrid attacks, election meddling
Berlin says it "would take a series of countermeasures to make Russia pay a price for its hybrid actions".
Germany summons Russia's envoy over surge in alleged hybrid attacks, election meddling
(FILE) Germany has accused Russia of "hybrid attacks", including drone flights near various European airports in recent months. / AP
December 12, 2025

Germany has summoned Russia's ambassador over what it alleged was a huge increase in threatening hybrid activities by Moscow including disinformation campaigns, espionage, cyberattacks and attempted sabotage, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said.

"This morning we therefore summoned the Russian ambassador to the foreign office and made it clear that we are monitoring Russia's actions very closely and will take action against them," the spokesperson said on Friday.

Berlin said it had identified two Russian cyber operations, targeting air traffic control and February's general election.

The German foreign ministry spokesperson added: "We can now clearly attribute the cyberattack against German Air Safety in August 2024 to the hacker collective APT28, also known as Fancy Bear.

"Second, we can now state definitively that Russia, through the Storm 1516 campaign, sought to influence and destabilise the most recent federal election."

RelatedTRT World - Germany bracing for transatlantic shift: Merz
RECOMMENDED

The Russian embassy in Berlin was not immediately reachable for comment.

The foreign ministry spokesperson told a press conference that Germany "would take a series of countermeasures to make Russia pay a price for its hybrid actions in close coordination with our European partners".

Berlin would support "new individual sanctions against hybrid actors on a European level", the spokesperson said, without providing further details.

Governments across Europe are on high alert over alleged Russian espionage, drone surveillance and sabotage activities, as well as cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns.

Germany has been Ukraine's second-biggest supplier of aid since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 and has accused Moscow of "hybrid attacks", including drone flights near various European airports in recent months.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group