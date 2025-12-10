German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that the US administration's latest security strategy is set to change transatlantic relations, while expressing hope that Washington will remain a partner.

"We are preparing ourselves for a change in transatlantic relations," Merz told a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday. "But I would still like to see it as a partner, and I hope that the US sees it the same way with regard to Europe and also with regard to Germany."

The conservative leader expressed regret over the US criticisms and accusations directed at European governments in the strategy document, but also noted that it did not come as "a big surprise" as it echoed what US Vice President JD Vance told Europeans at the Munich Security Conference earlier this year.

Europe's economic decline