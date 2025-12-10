WORLD
Germany bracing for transatlantic shift: Merz
Trump administration's new security strategy shows US-Europe relations will change, says the German chancellor.
(FILE) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives for the cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, December 3, 2025. / AP
December 10, 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that the US administration's latest security strategy is set to change transatlantic relations, while expressing hope that Washington will remain a partner.

"We are preparing ourselves for a change in transatlantic relations," Merz told a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday. "But I would still like to see it as a partner, and I hope that the US sees it the same way with regard to Europe and also with regard to Germany."

The conservative leader expressed regret over the US criticisms and accusations directed at European governments in the strategy document, but also noted that it did not come as "a big surprise" as it echoed what US Vice President JD Vance told Europeans at the Munich Security Conference earlier this year.

Europe's economic decline

RECOMMENDED

The new US national security strategy document, released last week, outlined the Trump administration's priorities in foreign and security policy. It focused on the Indo-Pacific region while rejecting European governments' characterisation of Russia as an "existential threat".

The 33-page document also included contentious observations about Europe, warning of the continent's economic decline and the "real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure" within the next 20 years. It also criticised the stance taken by European governments against EU-sceptical, far-right and anti-immigration movements.

In a sharp break from previous strategy documents, it argued: "The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence."

SOURCE:AA
