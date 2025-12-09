German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that parts of the new US national security strategy unveiled last week were "unacceptable to us from a European perspective".

"I see no need for the Americans to now want to save democracy in Europe," Merz said on Tuesday after the paper accused Europe of undermining political liberty and stifling free speech.

The security strategy, meant to flesh out President Donald Trump's "America First" worldview, said the United States will shift from its historic global role towards increasing dominance in Latin America and to fighting migration.

It harshly described Europe as being over-regulated, censorious and facing "civilisational erasure" from migration, and criticised European institutions which it said "undermine political liberty and sovereignty".