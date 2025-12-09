WORLD
2 min read
Merz slams new US strategy as 'unacceptable', calls for stronger European autonomy
Germany must become more independent from the US in terms of security policy, the German chancellor says.
Merz slams new US strategy as 'unacceptable', calls for stronger European autonomy
(FILE) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a meeting of the German Parliament in Berlin, Germany, December 5, 2025. / AP
December 9, 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that parts of the new US national security strategy unveiled last week were "unacceptable to us from a European perspective".

"I see no need for the Americans to now want to save democracy in Europe," Merz said on Tuesday after the paper accused Europe of undermining political liberty and stifling free speech.

The security strategy, meant to flesh out President Donald Trump's "America First" worldview, said the United States will shift from its historic global role towards increasing dominance in Latin America and to fighting migration.

RelatedTRT World - Russia praises shift as new US strategy removes 'direct threat' tag

It harshly described Europe as being over-regulated, censorious and facing "civilisational erasure" from migration, and criticised European institutions which it said "undermine political liberty and sovereignty".

RECOMMENDED

Merz said he was "not surprised" by the content of the strategy. "Some of it is comprehensible and some of it is understandable," he said during a visit to the state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

The paper "confirms my assessment that we in Europe, and thus also in Germany, must become much more independent from the US in terms of security policy", he added.

However, he also urged the United States to continue working constructively with Europe.

"In my conversations with Americans, I say: 'America First' is fine, but America Alone cannot be in your interest. You also need partners in the world, and one of those partners can be Europe."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints