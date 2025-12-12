Türkiye's Tayfun Missile and Weapon System, which is currently in mass production and delivery, has hit its target with pinpoint accuracy in its latest test.

Testing continues on various variants of Tayfun, which holds the title of Türkiye's longest-range and domestically produced ballistic missile.

"Our Tayfun missile has crossed another threshold with its successful test launch, expanding the horizon of our security and strengthening our deterrent capabilities," Turkish Defence Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun wrote on Friday on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He said during the process, they continue to add new systems to Türkiye's inventory, strengthening its deterrent capability with multi-layered and domestically produced solutions.

"This achievement is not merely the success of a missile hitting its target, but a proud culmination of a long journey forged through the hard work of our engineers, the intelligence of our youth, and the unwavering determination of our nation," Gorgun noted.

‘Tayfun is ready for duty’