Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia welcomes Türkiye's desire to contribute to the Ukrainian conflict settlement.

During a press briefing held on Friday in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan's capital, Peskov said Moscow welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks on the conflict.

"The Turkish president spoke about Türkiye's readiness and willingness to continue its intermediary activities and contribute to the peace process, which is welcomed by our country," Peskov said.

Asked if the Ukrainian issue was discussed by Central Asian leaders at the International Forum for Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, Peskov said they "practically did not touch upon it."

In response to another question about whether US President Donald Trump will meet with representatives from Ukraine and the EU, the Kremlin spokesperson said Moscow has no information on the matter.

Trump earlier said US representatives will attend Saturday's meeting with representatives from Europe and Ukraine only "if there is a good chance for a deal."