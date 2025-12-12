TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Russia welcomes Türkiye’s efforts in Ukraine peace process, Kremlin says
Russia values Türkiye’s role in promoting peace in Ukraine and welcomes President Erdogan’s statements about continued mediation efforts.
Russia welcomes Türkiye’s efforts in Ukraine peace process, Kremlin says
Kremlin spokesperson Peskov says Russia welcomes Türkiye’s readiness to aid Ukraine peace. [File photo] / Reuters
December 12, 2025

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia welcomes Türkiye's desire to contribute to the Ukrainian conflict settlement.

During a press briefing held on Friday in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan's capital, Peskov said Moscow welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks on the conflict.

"The Turkish president spoke about Türkiye's readiness and willingness to continue its intermediary activities and contribute to the peace process, which is welcomed by our country," Peskov said.

Asked if the Ukrainian issue was discussed by Central Asian leaders at the International Forum for Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, Peskov said they "practically did not touch upon it."

In response to another question about whether US President Donald Trump will meet with representatives from Ukraine and the EU, the Kremlin spokesperson said Moscow has no information on the matter.

Trump earlier said US representatives will attend Saturday's meeting with representatives from Europe and Ukraine only "if there is a good chance for a deal."

RelatedTRT World - Russia ‘grateful’ to Türkiye for efforts to help resolve Ukraine war: Kremlin
RECOMMENDED

Erdogan meets Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders on Friday during the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat.

According to posts from the Turkish Presidency on X, Erdogan held one-on-one meetings with Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhammedov.

He also spoke briefly with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ahead of the forum’s family photo session.

The gatherings form part of Erdogan’s diplomatic engagements at the forum, held following the UN General Assembly’s designation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” and marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

RelatedTRT World - Russia-Ukraine peace deal will shape Europe's future, not merely end war: Türkiye's Fidan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group