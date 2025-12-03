Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who attended the NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Brussels, has said there is no more suitable place for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine than Türkiye.

"We proved this with the meetings we held three times in Istanbul last summer, hosting and managing meetings. The parties left really happy in each of the meetings," he said in an interview with TRT Haber and Anadolu on Wednesday.

Speaking after talks with EU and NATO counterparts, Fidan said discussions had focused heavily on the Russia-Ukraine war, the search for a potential peace framework, and broader regional issues where Türkiye plays a central role.

Fidan said he remains cautiously hopeful about the Russia–Ukraine peace process.

“The most important thing is not to leave the table,” he said.

“If you sit with the intention of reconciliation, you will eventually reach an agreement.”

He said US mediator Steve Witkoff “has the necessary capabilities” to help advance talks.

‘Positive stance’

Fidan added that Türkiye believes both Russia and Ukraine could soon show a more positive stance.

“Russia has a positive attitude,” he said. “I think Ukraine will soon put forward a positive position as well.”

Fidan emphasised that any eventual agreement would shape the future of Europe, not just end the war.

“Everyone is calculating risk and gain,” he said.

“In such a complex environment, clarifying goals and focusing the parties on them is increasingly important.”