Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met NATO chief and his other counterparts on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting at alliance headquarters in Brussels.

Fidan and NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte discussed efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia as well as Black Sea security issues.

The meeting with Yvette Cooper addressed the situation in Gaza, efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, plus Syria and Lebanon, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan said Israel should be pressured to make the ceasefire in Gaza sustainable and to allow the entry of needed humanitarian aid into the region.

On ending the Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan underlined the importance of reaching a fair and lasting solution.

No details were provided on Fidan's meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel.

Black Sea safety