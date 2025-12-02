WORLD
NATO yet to reach consensus on Ukraine membership: Rutte
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte hopes to reach peace deal or full ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of the 2026 Ankara summit.
Rutte welcomed US-led efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace. / Reuters
December 2, 2025

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that there is currently no consensus among alliance members on Ukraine's membership, stressing that any potential NATO-related aspects of a peace deal would be handled separately.

Speaking ahead of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, Rutte said allies would discuss evolving security threats and review actions to strengthen deterrence and defence ahead of the next NATO summit in Ankara, Türkiye, scheduled for July.

He recalled the agreed commitment at the Hague Summit to invest 5 percent of GDP in defence, including 3.5 percent on core defence spending, adding that the allies "have made meaningful progress since then."

Rutte emphasised that NATO's security is deeply interconnected with the ongoing war in Ukraine and welcomed US-led efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace. "I'm confident that these sustained efforts will eventually restore peace in Europe," he added.

On Ukraine's NATO membership, Rutte said: "The practical situation is, as you know, that this consensus required by all allies for Ukraine to join NATO. And right now, as you know, there is no consensus on Ukraine joining NATO."

When asked about the likelihood of a peace deal or ceasefire before the Ankara summit, he said: "We pray for a peace deal or a full ceasefire before the summit, so let's hope it doesn't have to wait till then."

Allies signal new military support

Regarding military support, Rutte said he expects some NATO members to announce new contributions to Ukraine in the coming days.

​​​​​​​Rutte also addressed the absence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio from the meeting, noting that he remains "very much involved" in diplomatic efforts on Ukraine despite other responsibilities.

"I totally accept him not being able to be here tomorrow, and I would not read anything in it," he said.

On the Black Sea security situation, Rutte noted Türkiye's concerns, calling recent incidents "further evidence of the broader security risks posed by Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine."

He said NATO is working closely with Türkiye and allies to ensure the success of the next summit in Ankara, including ramping up defence industrial production and utilising Türkiye's capabilities.

SOURCE:AA
