A growing number of Ukrainian attacks — some reaching far beyond active frontlines — have triggered regional alarm and raised questions over whether Kiev’s tactics risk undermining international legal norms, escalating the conflict, and threatening civilian and third-country security.

These attacks, ranging from missile misfires to sabotage and drone attacks, reflect an increasingly complex and far-reaching battlefield, where even neutral countries face indirect risks.

Recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised concerns over a Ukrainian attack that targeted Russian ships in the Black Sea close to Türkiye’s border.

TRT World lists five incidents over the past few years that have drawn international attention and criticism.

1. Nord Stream pipeline sabotage

In September 2022, powerful underwater explosions ripped through the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea, abruptly severing major gas links between Russia and Europe.

The blasts caused large-scale gas leaks, environmental damage, and a geopolitical shockwave across the region, as the pipelines had been central to Europe’s energy network for years.

The attack was widely condemned as one of the most serious acts of sabotage against civilian energy infrastructure in recent memory. Because the explosions occurred in international waters and targeted non-military infrastructure, the incident violated maritime norms and risked escalating the conflict far beyond Ukraine’s battlefields.

Germany’s multi-year investigation has since narrowed toward Ukrainian suspects. This year, authorities issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diver believed to have taken part in the operation. Investigators allege the attack was carried out using a rented yacht and specialised diving equipment, pointing to a small, covert Ukrainian team rather than a state military unit.

The suspected involvement of non-state or semi-covert Ukrainian operatives has deepened debate over the use of irregular tactics in the conflict, raising questions about accountability, escalation risks, and the expanding nature of hybrid warfare.

2. Missile strike in Poland raises NATO fears

One of the most alarming spillover incidents occurred in November 2022, when a missile fired during Ukraine’s air-defence operations landed inside Poland, killing two civilians.

The strike immediately triggered panic in Europe and Washington, fuelled by fears that NATO could be pulled directly into the conflict under Article 5 collective defence obligations. Poland is a NATO member.

Preliminary investigations indicated the missile likely originated from Ukraine’s air-defence system as it tried to intercept Russian fire.

At the time, Polish President Andrzej Duda emphasised that there was “absolutely nothing to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland.”

Former NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and former US President Joe Biden echoed this assessment but warned that the event illustrated the “extreme escalation risks posed by cross-border debris, misfires, or miscalculations.”

Diplomats at the time warned that even accidental spillovers “test the limits of restraint” within the alliance.

The missile landed on farmland and a grain-drying facility, underscoring the potential for civilian harm even when misfires are unintended. It also sparked intense diplomatic discussions within NATO on the need for caution in military operations near allied borders.

3. Documents reveal Ukrainian link to drone attacks in Belarus

Leaked US government documents obtained by NBC News suggest that Ukrainian agents were involved in 2023 drone attacks on Russian targets outside Ukraine, contrary to US and Western directives.

In February 2023, officials with Ukraine’s Security Service reportedly assessed that their operatives in Belarus disobeyed orders and attacked a Russian A-50 early-warning aircraft at the Machulishchi airbase near Minsk.

The aircraft — a mobile radar and command platform used to monitor Ukrainian airspace — reportedly suffered minor damage from a quadcopter drone.

Belarusian dissidents from the partisan movement BYPOL publicly claimed responsibility, saying participants were “safe, outside the country.”

The group said it used drones to strike the aircraft on the ground. Satellite imagery later suggested visible scorch marks, though Russia denied any significant damage.