Poland has put its military on heightened readiness after what it said was a Russia-made missile falling inside the NATO member's borders in a potentially major escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about six kilometres from the border with Ukraine, firefighters said on Tuesday. Media reports said the strike hit a grain-drying facility.

The United States and Western allies said they were investigating but could not confirm the blast resulted from stray Russian missiles, while Russia's Defence Ministry denied it.

Here are some of the first reactions:

NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda about the explosion in the east of the country.

"I offered my condolences for the loss of life," he said on Twitter. "NATO is monitoring the situation and allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established."

Stoltenberg will hold urgent talks on Wednesday with alliance ambassadors, a spokesperson said.

"The Secretary General will chair an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors tomorrow to discuss this tragic incident," NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said.

US

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said the US was "looking into" media reports but was not able to corroborate the reports.

Ukraine

Ukraine called for NATO members to convene an "immediate" summit to bring tough measures against Moscow.

"A collective response to Russian actions must be tough and principled. Among immediate actions: a NATO summit with Ukraine's participation to craft further joint actions, which will force Russia to change its course on escalation, providing Ukraine with modern aircraft," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement on Twitter.

Russia

Russia's defence minister dismissed reports that Russian missiles had landed in Poland, as a "provocation" intended to escalate tensions.

"Statements by Polish media and officials about Russian missiles hitting Polish territory are a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation," the Russian defence minister said on Telegram.

EU

European Council Charles Michel said that Europe stands with Poland and will propose a coordination meeting on Wednesday with EU leaders attending the G20 Summit in Bali.

"I am in contact with Polish authorities, members of the European Council and other allies", Michel said in a tweet.