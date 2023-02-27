WORLD
3 MIN READ
Belarus opposition reportedly destroys Russian plane
The opposition lead praised Belarusians who resisted Russia's "hybrid occupation" of Belarus and Ukraine, following what her adviser dubbed the "most successful diversion" since the war began.
According to news media close to the opposition, the target was a Russian A-50 surveillance plane. / Reuters Archive
February 27, 2023

Belarus's exiled opposition has announced that partisans from the Pieramoha plan, who wish to remove President Alexander Lukashenko, destroyed a Russian plane at an airstrip near the capital.

"Partisans... confirmed a successful special operation to blow up a rare Russian plane at the airfield in Machulishchy near Minsk," a close adviser of opposition figurehead Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tweeted on Sunday.

"This is the most successful diversion since the beginning of 2022," Franak Viacorka said, adding that the Russian plane was worth 330 million euros.

"I am proud of all Belarusians who continue to resist the Russian hybrid occupation of Belarus & fight for the freedom of Ukraine," Tsikhanouskaya wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

"Your brave actions show the world that Belarus stands against imperial aggression. Glory to our heroes!"

READ MORE:Russia, Ukraine spar at UN with rival tributes to conflict dead

'Hybrid occupation'

Recommended

According to Viacorka, the two Belarusians who used drones to carry out the operation, had already left the country and were safe.

It was not possible to independently verify the reported operation and the Russian army has for the moment made no statement.

Belarus has not taken a direct role in Moscow's attack on Ukraine, but did allow territory to be used by Russian forces for their 2022 offensive.

Kiev says Russia has also used Belarusian air strips as a base from which to launch strikes on Ukraine.

In recent months, Belarus and Russia have held a series of military operations and Ukraine has expressed fears that Minsk will enter the conflict.

READ MORE:Ukraine to 'defeat everyone', vows Zelenskyy as conflict enters 2nd year

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
