Türkiye: YPG-led SDF must integrate into Syrian army, 'delay tactics' futile
On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
"No option other than integration will yield results," Turkish National Defense Ministry spokesman says. / AA
December 12, 2025

Ankara on Friday said the SDF/YPG terror group's efforts to "save time" are futile amid its reluctance to integrate into the Syrian army despite the March 10 deal between Syria's President Ahmed al Sharaa and the terror group.

"The SDF terrorist organisation’s continued activities, instead of integrating into the Syrian army despite the March 10 Agreement, continue to harm the stability and security environment that is being sought to be established in Syria," said the Turkish National Defense Ministry spokesperson in a weekly press briefing.

The actions and rhetoric of some countries encourage the SDF terror group not to disarm, Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk noted, saying Ankara had previously made clear that, under the March 10 deal, it expects members of the terror group to be integrated into the Syrian army individually, not as a unit.

"The SDF terrorist organisation’s attempts to save time are also futile. No option other than integration will yield results," he said.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Akturk also noted that the Turkish Army has been conducting routine activities, including troop rotation, in Syria, urging: "What should really be followed here is not the movements of the Turkish Armed Forces, but rather the situation of the terrorist organisation SDF and the activities of the Syrian army.”

The SDF has not implemented the March 10 deal, as it keeps launching attacks on Syrian army forces in Aleppo and Raqqa.

Procurement of F-35s

Türkiye's efforts to strengthen its air defence capacity with a domestic and national system have been continuing as planned, Akturk said, regarding remarks of US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack on Ankara's F-35 procurement process.

"Regarding the S-400 Air Defence System, which has been brought to the agenda in recent days, there is no new development. Diplomatic contacts and negotiations with our US counterparts regarding the procurement of the F-35 continue, and consultations are ongoing to lift the sanctions and obstacles related to the F-35 procurement and to reinstate our country into the program.

"It is assessed that handling the process concerning the F-35 project within the spirit of alliance, through mutual dialogue and constructive consultation, will contribute positively to the relations between the two countries," he said.

Eurofighter Typhoon

Recalling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks earlier, Akturk said that "as an interim solution until the delivery of the new production aircraft to be procured from the UK begins, it is planned to acquire 12 aircraft each from Qatar and Oman."

The aircraft to be procured from Qatar will be delivered following the signing of a contract, while the aircraft to be procured from Oman will be brought to Türkiye after the planned modernisation activities are carried out, he added.

