President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye and the United States have entered “a new and positive phase” in their relationship, following high-level talks with US President Donald Trump that focused on defence, trade, and regional stability.

Speaking to journalists on his flight back from Azerbaijan on Wednesday, Erdogan said his recent visit to the US and subsequent phone calls with Trump had yielded “encouraging signals” on key issues that had strained bilateral relations in recent years.

“We discussed both the F-35 programme and the CAATSA sanctions, and received constructive messages from President Trump,” Erdogan said.

“Türkiye is a paying partner in the F-35 project. Removing us from the programme was unjustified, and we are working toward resolving this,” he said.

Erdogan added that technical discussions on the fighter jet project and sanctions relief were ongoing.

“We hope these processes will conclude positively,” he said. “Our visit has launched a new era in Türkiye-US relations — one that strengthens our friendship and dialogue.”

Related TRT World - Trump hails Erdogan as ‘highly respected’ leader in White House talks, pledges closer ties

Halkbank case “no longer a problem”

The president also said that the long-disputed Halkbank case, which had soured ties between Ankara and Washington, was effectively resolved.



“President Trump told me directly, both during our meetings and in our last phone call, that ‘Halkbank’s problem is over for us,’” Erdogan said. “That statement is an important expression of political will.”

While some procedural steps remain, Erdogan said he expects the matter to be formally closed soon.

“We want this process completed swiftly and positively,” he added.