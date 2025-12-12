South Sudan has reached an unprecedented deal with the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to place security at the Heglig oilfield in West Kordofan under the control of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).

The area is claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan but administered by Sudan.

The agreement gives the SSPDF “primary security responsibility” for the oil installations, government spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny said on Thursday at a press briefing in Juba, South Sudan’s capital.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit brokered the deal after urging both sides of Sudan’s conflict to halt clashes around the oilfield, Ateny added.

On Wednesday, SSPDF Chief of Staff Paul Nang confirmed that Kiir had held talks with Sudan’s Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, securing an accord allowing South Sudanese forces to enter Heglig.

Under the deal, Ateny said, both the Sudanese army and RSF are required to withdraw from the area.

Heglig is a crucial hub for Sudanese oil, located in West Kordofan near the border between the two countries, producing roughly half of the country’s crude.

South Sudanese oil is exported through a Sudanese pipeline that runs 1,610 kilometres to Port Bashayer on the Red Sea.

Neither Sudanese authorities nor the RSF had commented on the agreement.

However, Omar al Digeir, head of the Sudanese Congress Party, suggested on social media that the silence may indicate an “unannounced confirmation” of the deal.