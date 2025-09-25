US President Donald Trump has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House with effusive praise, calling him “a highly respected man” admired in Türkiye, across Europe, and “throughout the world.”

The Oval Office meeting on Thursday, followed by a working lunch in the Cabinet Room, came at a sensitive moment for the NATO allies.

Trump said he and Erdogan would hold wide-ranging discussions on defence sales, including Türkiye’s potential purchase of US-made F-16 and F-35 fighter jets.

“They want to buy F-16s, F-35s, and some other things, and we’re going to talk to them about that,” Trump said. “We’re just going to have, I think, a very interesting couple of hours. We’re going to get a lot done.”

A ‘different process’ in relations

For his part, Erdogan reiterated his belief that relations with Washington were moving into a new phase under Trump’s leadership.

“We are experiencing a different process in Türkiye-America relations, during both the first and second term of Mr. Trump,” he said.

The US imposed sanctions on Türkiye’s defence sector in 2020 under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) after Ankara purchased Russian-made missile systems. Trump signalled that those penalties could soon be lifted.

“Could be very soon. If we have a good meeting, almost immediately,” Trump said when asked about the timeline for removing sanctions.

Quite productive