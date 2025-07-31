TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye monitoring YPG-led SDF's integration into Syrian army under March deal
Turkish authorities reiterate their commitment to providing training, advisory, and technical assistance at Syria’s request.
Türkiye monitoring YPG-led SDF's integration into Syrian army under March deal
Spokesperson Zeki Akturk has reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 31, 2025

Türkiye is closely tracking the ongoing process of integrating the US-backed Syrian YPG-dominated SDF into the Syrian army under a deal signed earlier this year, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ankara on Thursday, the ministry’s spokesperson Zeki Akturk said the integration process is expected to be finalised by the end of 2025 under the terms of a March 10 agreement between Damascus and the SDF.

“The integration of the group into the Syrian army is expected to be completed by year’s end. We are closely following developments on the ground,” Akturk told reporters.

RelatedTRT Global - SDF's media grip in northern Syria echoes Assad's propaganda playbook
Recommended

The SDF, which has received a great amount of military aid, financial assistance, and troops training from the US under the pretext of fighting Daesh in Syria, is dominated by the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation.

Reaffirming Ankara’s long-standing policy on Syria, the Defence Ministry reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to the country’s political unity and territorial integrity.

“In this context, we will maintain efforts to provide training, advisory, and technical assistance requested by the Syrian administration to enhance its capacity to combat terrorist organisations,” Akturk added.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker