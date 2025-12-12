Pakistan has signed a memorandum of understanding with crypto exchange Binance to explore the "tokenisation" of up to $2 billion in sovereign bonds, T-bills and commodity reserves to boost liquidity and attract investors, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Separately, Pakistan also gave initial clearance for Binance and HTX, a digital-asset platform, to register with regulators to set up local subsidiaries and begin preparations for full exchange licence applications, the virtual assets authority said.

The ministry said the agreement paved the way to explore a potential collaboration aimed at enabling the tokenisation and blockchain-based distribution of Pakistan's real-world assets.

These can include sovereign bonds, treasury bills, commodity reserves such as oil, gas, metals or other raw materials owned by the government. Tokenisation is the process of creating a digital version of an asset.

The move comes as other countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Japan and parts of the European Union expand formal licensing rules for crypto exchanges amid broader global regulatory tightening.

The ministry also said the initiative could involve assets of up to $2 billion, subject to approvals, with the aim of improving liquidity, transparency and international market access.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the MoU signalled Pakistan's reform trajectory and "a long-term partnership".

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said the agreement was "a great signal for the global blockchain industry and for Pakistan", saying it marked the beginning of a move toward full deployment of the tokenisation initiative.