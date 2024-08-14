Germany has asked Poland to arrest a Ukrainian diving instructor who was allegedly part of a team that blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines two years ago, according to multiple reports.

The Polish National Public Prosecutor's office confirmed on Wednesday that Germany has indeed issued an arrest warrant. It said the suspect, named Volodymyr Z, couldn't be taken into custody because he fled to Ukraine in early July.

The multi-billion dollar Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines transporting gas under the Baltic Sea were ruptured by a series of blasts in September 2022, seven months after Russia launched a full-scale offensive on Ukraine.

German investigators believe the Ukrainian diver was part of a team that planted the explosives, the SZ and Die Zeit newspapers reported alongside the ARD broadcaster, citing unnamed sources.

The German prosecutor general's office declined to comment on the reports, which said the German government had handed Poland a European arrest warrant in June.

The revelations mark a dramatic turn in the entire saga, which saw international powers, including Russia and the United States, accuse each other of the sabotage.

Germany, Denmark, and Sweden all opened investigations into the incident, and the Swedes found traces of explosives on several objects recovered from the explosion site, confirming the blasts were deliberate acts.

However, for some unexplained reason, the Swedish and Danish probes were closed this February without identifying any suspect.