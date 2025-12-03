Türkiye is poised for a high-profile year on the world stage in 2026, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcing a series of major international summits the country will host.

“Türkiye will see a year of global summits in 2026, in every sense,” Erdogan said during the governing AK Party Parliamentary Group Meeting on Wednesday.

He said that the Turkish resort city of Antalya will welcome nearly 200 countries for the COP31 climate summit, while Ankara will host the NATO Leaders Summit in July.

Türkiye will also convene the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Erdogan added.

‘A fairer world is possible’

President Erdogan also highlighted the country’s engagement at the G20 Summit in South Africa, noting the group’s economic weight and central role in tackling global challenges.

The Turkish President also stated that he held significant meetings during the G20 summit, a forum whose member nations collectively account for 85 percent of the global economy and two-thirds of the world's population.

Türkiye, he added, continues to advocate for more equitable global governance, a commitment reflected in its support for low-income countries during its 2015 G20 presidency and in its message, “A fairer world is possible,” delivered at the Johannesburg summit.

NATO summit

NATO’s summit will take place in July in Ankara, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said Türkiye will lay the groundwork for “very important” decisions.