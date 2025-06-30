TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to host 2026 NATO summit, set stage for key decisions: Erdogan
Erdogan said they are pleased with the progress made in a short time as part of the terror-free Türkiye process. / AA
June 30, 2025

Türkiye will host the 2026 NATO leaders summit in the capital Ankara and will prepare the ground for "very important" decisions to be taken, the Turkish president has said.

In his speech after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they are pleased with the progress made in a short time as part of the terror-free Türkiye process.

"It appears that certain elements within our country and within the organisation (PKK terror group) are pursuing sabotage efforts aimed at dynamiting progress. Our state will not fall into traps," Erdogan added.

"The recent incidents that have occurred in our region have confirmed how accurate and strategic this step has been," Erdogan added.

Terror group disbands

The terrorist organisation PKK, responsible for decades of bloodshed and violence, has
announced that it is disbanding and laying down arms following a congress held from May 5–7 in northern Iraq.

The PKK terror group has long posed a major threat to Türkiye’s national security and regional stability.

Ankara has consistently emphasised that no terror group has a place within or around Türkiye’s borders, and that the only acceptable outcome is the full elimination of terrorist activity through unconditional disarmament and dissolution.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the EU, the US, NATO, and several other countries around the world. Over 40 years, the terror group has been responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of children, women and men.

