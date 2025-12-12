The Indiana Senate has rejected a new congressional map backed by US President Donald Trump, dealing a setback to his push to reshape electoral districts ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

The bill was voted down 31–19, with more than half of Republican senators joining all 10 Democrats in opposing the proposal, despite months of pressure from the White House.

The vote marked a rare public rebuke of Trump by members of his own party.

Trump had warned that Republican senators who opposed the map could face primary challengers, naming several in a series of critical social media posts ahead of the vote.

The rejected map, which passed the Indiana House last week, would likely have given Republicans a clean sweep of the state’s nine seats in the US House of Representatives in the 2026 midterms.

It would have redrawn two districts currently held by Democrats and split Indianapolis into four separate districts — a move Democrats said would dilute minority voting power.

During the debate, Republican supporters of the bill argued that failure to pass the map could hand control of the House to Democrats.

Related TRT World - Gerrymander wars begin in US: Will Texas map decide midterms?

Rare bipartisan rejection