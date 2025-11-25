The Kremlin has said that Russia is grateful to Türkiye for its assistance in the ongoing settlement process surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The Turkish side continues to offer its services, and we are grateful to our Turkish friends for this. We are ready to provide all the conditions for continuing the negotiation process," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing on Tuesday.

Peskov's remarks come a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the over three-and-a-half-year war, as well as regional and global issues, during a phone call on Monday.

During the phone call, Erdogan said Ankara would continue its efforts to help ensure that the Russia-Ukraine war ends with a just and lasting peace.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan underlined that Ankara is ready to contribute to diplomatic initiatives that would facilitate direct contact between parties to the conflict and pave the way for a lasting peace.

Türkiye has hosted key diplomatic encounters between Moscow and Kiev since the early weeks of the Russia-Ukraine war, including three rounds of renewed peace talks in Istanbul this year, which resulted in major prisoner swaps and an exchange of draft memoranda outlining their respective positions for a future peace deal.

Proposed US plan

Peskov also commented on discussions surrounding a proposed US plan aimed at advancing peace efforts in Ukraine, saying Russia has not yet received an updated version of the document.

Reiterating Moscow's belief that the document could become a very good basis for negotiations, Peskov said the plan was drafted partly in accordance with understandings reached at the summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska earlier this year.

He expressed Russia's interest in achieving its goals in Ukraine through diplomatic means, as well as its openness to negotiations.