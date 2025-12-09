The Israeli army has carried out a new wave of air strikes and artillery shelling of army-controlled areas in the northern and southern Gaza, violating an already fragile ceasefire in the occupied territory.
Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces conducted intense air strikes in the western parts of the southern city of Rafah, while Israeli artillery shelled the eastern areas.
Israeli gunboats opened fire from the sea toward Khan Younis, causing panic among the displaced in the area.
In northern Gaza, the Israeli army carried out demolition operations inside the Shujaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, amid intense drone flights over the area's airspace.
The latest assaults came despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in Gaza on October 10 under US President Donald Trump’s plan, halting two years of Israeli genocide that has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others since October 2023.
According to a statement by the Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza on Tuesday, the Israeli army committed 738 ceasefire violations in 60 days, including direct gunfire and shelling towards unarmed civilians and homes, demolition of civilian infrastructure, and raids on residential areas with military vehicles.
Israel’s “systematic violations” resulted in the death of 386 civilians and the injury of 980 others, in addition to 43 unlawful arrests, the statement said.
Regarding the entry of humanitarian aid and fuel into the enclave, the media office reported that an average of 226 aid trucks entered Gaza daily, instead of the minimum 600 that Israel is required to allow under the deal.
Similarly, roughly five trucks carrying fuel were allowed into Gaza on a daily basis, out of 50 stipulated under the agreement, causing severe disruptions in hospitals, bakeries, water stations, and sewage facilities operations, the statement added.
The government media office called on Trump and other mediators of the ceasefire agreement to assume their legal and moral responsibilities and compel Israel to fully implement its commitments under the deal to prevent further deterioration of the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.