Israel's Netanyahu to meet Trump as second phase of Gaza ceasefire plan 'close'
The Israeli military assault has subsided but not stopped since the Gaza truce took effect on October 10.
Netanyahu says that the first phase of Trump's plan was about to be finished. / Reuters
December 7, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will meet President Donald Trump later this month, saying a second phase of the US president's Gaza plan was close.

The meeting will discuss possible opportunities for peace and an end to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas's rule in the enclave, he said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday.

Negotiations on the next stages of Trump's plan to end the two-year war in the Palestinian enclave have been continuing.

The plan also included the release of Israeli hostages and the establishment of an interim technocratic Palestinian government in Gaza, overseen by an international "board of peace" and backed by an international security force.

"I will be having very important conversations at the end of the month on how to ensure the second phase will be achieved," Netanyahu added.

He also said that the first phase of Trump's plan was about to be finished.

Israeli atrocities have subsided but not stopped since the Gaza truce took effect on October 10.

Since the truce started, Hamas has returned all 20 living hostages and 27 bodies in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners. The body of one hostage still remains in Gaza.

Hamas said earlier that it is ready to hand over its weapons in Gaza to a Palestinian authority governing the territory on the condition that the Israeli army's occupation ends.

SOURCE:Reuters
