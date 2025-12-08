WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
MSF accuses Israel of 'weaponising' aid as Gaza medical crisis persists despite truce
Aid agencies are urging greater access to Gaza, but Israel is resisting calls to open the Rafah crossing from Egypt.
MSF accuses Israel of 'weaponising' aid as Gaza medical crisis persists despite truce
Since the truce began, aid "hasn't come in to the level that's necessary", the MSF president said. / AA
December 8, 2025

Conditions for medics and patients in Gaza are as severe as ever despite a nearly two-month truce in the territory, the president of medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said.

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas agreed in October to a US-backed truce deal for Gaza, which stipulated an influx of aid to the territory devastated by two years of war and in the grip of a humanitarian crisis.

"It's as hard as it's ever been," Javid Abdelmoneim said of conditions for medical staff operating in Gaza's hospitals, speaking on the sidelines of the annual Doha Forum on diplomacy on Sunday.

"While we're able to continue doing operations, deliveries, wound care, you're using protocols or materials and drugs that are inferior, that are not the standard. So you've got substandard care being delivered," he explained.

376 Palestinians killed despite truce

Abdelmoneim, who worked as a doctor in Gaza in 2024, said the ongoing truce was only a "ceasefire of sorts" with "still several to dozens of Palestinians being killed every day by Israel".

Despite the truce, 376 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to local health authorities, as well as three Israeli soldiers.

"We're seeing the injured patients in the emergency rooms in which we work throughout the enclave," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Aid agencies are pushing for more access for humanitarian convoys to enter Gaza while Israel has resisted calls to allow aid through the Rafah crossing from Egypt.

RelatedTRT World - The Israeli army shelled areas in Gaza, detonated buildings despite the ceasefire

Aid 'weaponised'

The MSF president said that since the truce began, aid "hasn't come in to the level that's necessary".

"There isn't a substantial change and it is being weaponised... So as far as we're concerned that is an ongoing feature of the genocide. It's being used as a chip and that's something that should not happen with humanitarian aid," Abdelmoneim said.

In 2024, MSF said its medical teams had witnessed evidence on the ground in Gaza and concluded that genocide was taking place.

Abdelmoneim said both the lack of supplies and the destruction of hospitals in the Palestinian territory - still not offset by the provision so far of field hospitals - meant care remained inadequate.

"Those two things together mean increased infection rates, increased stays and greater risk of complications. So it is a substandard level of care that you're able to deliver," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints