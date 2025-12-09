WORLD
Lithuania declares state of emergency after surge in smuggler balloons from Belarus
Vilnius says contraband-filled weather balloons are disrupting airport operations and threatening public safety, as tensions with Minsk deepen.
FILE IMAGE: German Patriot air defence system units are seen at the Vilnius airport in Vilnius, Lithuania. / Reuters
December 9, 2025

Lithuania has declared a state of emergency after a surge of smuggled balloons drifting in from Belarus triggered repeated shutdowns of Vilnius Airport and raised broader public-safety concerns, the government announced on Tuesday.

Officials say Belarusian smugglers have been using weather balloons to float contraband cigarettes across the border — an unusual tactic that has forced air traffic suspensions and strained border-security resources.

Authorities have not yet specified how long the emergency measures will remain in place.

Minsk denies any role in the balloon operations, instead accusing Lithuania of staging provocations, including allegedly deploying a drone to drop “extremist material” on Belarusian territory. Vilnius, a NATO and EU member state, has dismissed the claims as baseless.

The dispute adds to already fraught relations between the neighbors, following Belarus’ support for Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and ongoing border-security tensions across the region.

