Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken praised Türkiye’s expanding defence capabilities and globally recognised industry on Tuesday as Brussels hosted the Türkiye–Belgium Defence Industry Day, bringing together major firms and government officials from both countries.

"I think it was a great day. We need to cooperate together with Türkiye and Belgium. Türkiye has a really strong defence, strong defence industry, big companies," Francken told Anadolu, reflecting on his participation in the first Türkiye-Belgium Defense Industry Day on December 8.



The minister attended a reception hosted by Türkiye's Ambassador to Brussels Baris Tantekin at the ambassador's official residence.



"Belgium is a smaller country. We don't have the same army, the same altitude of the army, we don't have the same skill," he added.



He said that both countries possess advanced technological infrastructure and stressed the importance of companies from Türkiye and Belgium coming together and networking.



'We need Türkiye'

Responding to a question on whether Europe could remain secure without Türkiye's participation in joint defence initiatives, Francken said: "Everybody who knows a bit about geopolitics knows that we need Türkiye because (of) the position they have in Europe, the strengths they show, the military capabilities that they have, that we don't have, also on technology, innovation, big companies that they have."



"We need Turkish people, we need Turkish industry, Turkish politics, Turkish diplomacy. I think that it's very important. I don't believe in a scenario without Türkiye within our framework, so we need to work together," he added.



On cooperation with Türkiye to counter rising drone activities in Belgium, Francken said: "Yes, absolutely. I think that Türkiye is one of the countries who is the most progressive when we talk about innovation technology on drone."