Honduras Attorney General Johel Antonio Zelaya announced on Monday that he has issued an international arrest warrant for former president Juan Orlando Hernández, escalating a years-long struggle over accountability for alleged corruption and criminal collusion at the highest levels of government.

Zelaya said on X that Honduras has been “lacerated by the tentacles of corruption and by the criminal networks that have deeply marked the life of our country,” linking the warrant to the upcoming International Day Against Corruption on December 9.

He directed the Technical Agency for Criminal Investigation (ATIC) and called on national security bodies and international partners, including INTERPOL, to act on the order.