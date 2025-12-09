WORLD
2 min read
Czech president appoints billionaire Andrej Babis as new prime minister
Babis, whose ANO party won an October 3-4 parliamentary election, will take over from a centre-right government after his full cabinet is appointed, which is expected later this month.
Czech president appoints billionaire Andrej Babis as new prime minister
Czech President Petr Pavel shakes hands with the ANO party leader Andrej Babis on the day of appointing him as the country's new PM. / Reuters
December 9, 2025

Czech President Petr Pavel has appointed the billionaire leader of the populist ANO party, Andrej Babis, as prime minister on Tuesday in a ceremony shown live on television.

Babis, whose ANO won an October 3-4 parliamentary election, will take over from a centre-right government after his full cabinet is appointed, which is expected later this month.

Babis, 71, returns to power after four years in opposition, during which he shifted from the liberal centre toward European fringe right forces, joining the Patriots for Europe in the European Parliament.

His cabinet will include the far-right, anti-EU and pro-Russian SPD party and the Motorists for Themselves party, whose main agenda is opposing the EU's climate policies.

RECOMMENDED

Babis has pledged to cut military aid to Ukraine from the national budget and has said the new government may end the Czech-run ammunition initiative, which procures large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine from around the world.

Babis has said the scheme was not transparent and overpriced but has not taken a clear stance on the future of the project, which has strong backing from the president.

Pavel appointed his new prime minister after Babis said last week he would shift his main asset, Agrofert, a group of over 200 companies in chemicals, food, farming and other businesses, to a trust structure to resolve a conflict of interest he would have in office.

RelatedTRT World - Czech president tasks Babis with forming new government
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets