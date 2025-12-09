Syria and Saudi Arabia have signed a number of agreements in the oil and gas sectors, according to local media.

The state-owned Syrian Petroleum Company inked four deals with Saudi companies at the headquarters of the Energy Ministry in the capital Damascus, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Tuesday.

The deals cover “technical support services and the development of oil and gas fields in Syria,” the agency said, without naming the Saudi signatories of the agreements.

On November 19, the CEO of the Syrian Petroleum Company, Youssef Qaballawi, announced the discovery of five new gas fields in the western Al-Sahel region.