Nepal approves 114 parties for first polls since September uprising
Around a fifth of the 114 parties are new, and include several registered by young activists who helped launch the anti-corruption protests that shook the country on September 8-9.
Children walk in front of the Parliament house which was set on fire by protesters, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 11 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
December 9, 2025

Nepal's Election Commission has said that 114 political parties, several new, have been approved to contest the first polls since a mass uprising ousted the government.

Commission spokesman Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said on Tuesday that the general election in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people was on track for March 5 2026.

"About 19 million eligible voters have registered their names," Bhattarai said.

"We assure everyone that the election will take place in the given time," he added, saying officials were determined to ensure a "free, impartial and peaceful environment".

Around a fifth of the 114 parties are new, and include several registered by young activists who helped launch the anti-corruption protests that shook the country on September 8-9.

Those protests were triggered by a brief ban on social media, but fuelled by wider anger at economic hardship and corruption.

RelatedTRT World - Nepal sets March elections after naming interim prime minister
‘Gen Z’

The World Bank estimates a "staggering" 82 percent of Nepal's workforce is in informal employment, with GDP per capita at $1,447 in 2024.

Initial demonstrations were spearheaded by protesters under a loose "Gen Z" umbrella title, of those aged younger than 28.

Unrest spread nationwide, and parliament and government offices were set ablaze, resulting in the government's collapse. At least 73 people were killed during the violence.

Nepal's political future remains uncertain, with deep public distrust of established parties posing a major challenge to holding credible elections.

SOURCE:AFP
