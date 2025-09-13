WORLD
2 min read
Nepal sets March elections after naming interim prime minister
Nepal's president dissolved parliament and appointed Sushila Karki as interim prime minister with fresh elections set for March 5.
Nepal sets March elections after naming interim prime minister
After deadly "Gen-Z" protests, Nepal names first female prime minister and prepares for nationwide elections on March 5. / AA
September 13, 2025

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved parliament and called for fresh elections on March 5, 2026, his office said late on Friday, following a week of deadly violence that culminated in the appointment of the country's first woman Prime Minister in the interim.

The announcement came just hours after Paudel appointed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead the country, following the deadly "Gen Z"-led anti-graft protests that forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign.

The president "dissolved the House of Representatives ... and fixed March 5, 2026, Thursday for the elections", according to a statement from the president's office.

Karki was appointed after two days of intense negotiations between Paudel, army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and the protest leaders behind Nepal's worst upheaval in years, which left at least 51 people killed and more than 1,300 injured.

Nepal's southern neighbour, India, said it hoped that the developments would help foster peace and stability.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Sushila Karki Ji on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal's brothers and sisters," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Recommended

The country-wide protests were sparked by a social media ban that has since been rolled back.

The violence subsided only after Oli resigned on Tuesday.

A lack of jobs drives millions of young people to seek work in other countries like the Middle East, South Korea and Malaysia.

The country of 30 million people, tucked between China and India, inched back towards normalcy on Friday - with shops reopened, cars back on roads, and police replacing the guns they wielded earlier in the week with batons.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games