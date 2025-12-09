WORLD
1 min read
ICC hands down 20-year sentence to Sudan militia leader for Darfur atrocities
The ruling marks the court’s first-ever conviction related to Sudan’s Darfur conflict, offering a landmark moment for survivors after two decades of violence.
ICC hands down 20-year sentence to Sudan militia leader for Darfur atrocities
Kushayb was convicted in October on 27 war crimes and crimes against humanity charges, including murder, torture and orchestrating mass rapes. / AP
December 9, 2025

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday sentenced Janjaweed militia leader Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman — widely known as Ali Kushayb — to 20 years in prison for a campaign of terror carried out in Sudan’s Darfur region more than two decades ago.

Kushayb was convicted in October on 27 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, and the orchestration of mass rapes and brutal attacks on civilians.

ICC investigators concluded he played a central role in coordinating militia assaults during the height of the Darfur conflict, which killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.

RelatedTRT World - ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
RECOMMENDED

He surrendered in the Central African Republic in June 2020 and was transferred to ICC custody shortly afterwards.

His trial, which opened in April 2022, featured testimony from 56 prosecution witnesses, statements from victims’ representatives, and 18 defence witnesses before closing arguments in December 2024.

The case is the ICC’s first conviction linked to Darfur, a conflict the UN once described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets