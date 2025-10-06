The International Criminal Court on Monday convicted a feared Sudanese militia chief for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during brutal attacks in Darfur.

Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, also known by the nom de guerre Ali Kushayb, was convicted of multiple crimes including rape, murder and torture carried out between August 2003 and at least April 2004.

The ICC’s investigation found that Kushayb led coordinated assaults against civilians during the height of Darfur’s conflict, which left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced. He was transferred to ICC custody on 9 June 2020 after surrendering voluntarily in the Central African Republic, and made his initial court appearance on 15 June 2020.

Following a hearing in May 2021, the court confirmed 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity and committed Kushayb to trial.

Proceedings formally opened on 5 April 2022, with 56 witnesses testifying during the Prosecution’s case.