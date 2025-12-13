A gunman killed two people and critically wounded eight others on Saturday afternoon at prestigious Brown University, authorities have said, urging people in the area to remain in lockdown as the attacker was still at large.

"I can confirm that there are two individuals who have died this afternoon, and there are another eight in critical status, though stable," Providence, Rhode Island, Mayor Brett Smiley told a news conference.

The shooting took place at the Barus and Holley building, home to the engineering and physics departments, on the campus of the Ivy League university.

Multiple exams had been scheduled to take place in the building at the time of the shooting, the university said.

Law enforcement described the suspect as a man dressed all in black.

"We're utilising every resource possible to find this suspect. The shelter in place is still in order, and I urge people to take that very seriously. Please do not come to the area," Deputy Police Chief Timothy O'Hara said.

Related TRT World - Deadly twin high school shootings rock US state of Mississippi

‘Lock doors, silence phones’

The gunman was last seen leaving the building, and no weapon had been recovered, authorities said.

Brown sent an emergency alert at 4:22 pm (2122 GMT) reporting "an active shooter near Barus and Holley Engineering."

"Lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice," it said.