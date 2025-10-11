Four people were killed and 16 others wounded in a shooting during a high school homecoming celebration in the southern US state of Mississippi, in addition to a separate shooting elsewhere in the state that killed two people, local officials said Saturday.

John Lee, the mayor of the city of Leland, told The Guardian that the shooting occurred around midnight Friday on the town’s main street, where crowds had gathered for the high school’s homecoming game, a fall tradition for high school and college teams.

At least 12 of the wounded were hospitalised.

State Senator Derrick Simmons said the shooting happened during a post-game gathering, with four people airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspects have been identified, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the probe.