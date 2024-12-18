Washington, DC — On December 16, Americans woke up to yet another gun violence incident, in which a 15-year-old girl opened fire at a study hall at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin, killing a teacher and a student and leaving others wounded.

The incident, however, is a far cry from being an anomaly, as such incidents have haunted schools for years.

In Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, a gunman killed 26 people, six adults and 20 students.

In 2022, a shooter killed 21 people at Uvalde school in Texas; 19 of them were students and two teachers.

In 1999, two students gunned down 13 people, 12 students and a teacher, at the Columbine High School in Colorado.

This pattern paints a grim picture of the nature of gun violence in the US and further raises fears about the safety of children at schools.

Here is a look at some of the reasons why school killings keep happening in the US.

Easy access to guns

It's worth noting that the US has seen a sharp increase in gun violence since Covid-19 in 2020 as the right-wing fervour soared among people who were against the lockdowns.

During the lockdown, millions of students switched to online classes. This was at the same time gun sales hit record highs.

In turn, more children had access to guns in their homes.

To make matters worse, it only needs a person to be an 18-year-old to be able to buy a gun, including assault rifles.

In many states, you don't need a license to carry a gun, also known as permitless carry.

This relatively easy access to guns is viewed as the main reason why school shootings still occur in the US.

"The most important reason remains easy access to guns," David Rosenbloom, Professor of Health Policy and Management at Boston University, told TRT World.

"If the person did not have access to a gun, these rash actions could not occur."

Parents who buy guns for safety assume their children don't know where the gun is stored.

Kerri Raissian, founding Director of UConn's Center for Advancing Research, Methods, and Scholarship (ARMS), referred to the same issue, saying: "Adult owners must practice secure storage of firearms."

"This single step could prevent many public and school shootings," she told TRT World.

Bullying and social media