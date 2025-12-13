Israeli forces have fired mortar rounds at the outskirts of the town of Dhayra in southern Lebanon, while Israeli drones flew intensively over Beirut’s southern suburbs despite a ceasefire agreement.

The shelling targeted areas near Dhayra in the Tyre district, according to the state news agency NNA, on Saturday

In the same district, an Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb on the town of Naqoura, the agency reported, without providing immediate details on casualties or damage.

Israeli violations expanded to the capital, with Lebanese media reporting heavy drone overflights above Beirut’s southern suburbs, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

The ongoing escalation followed comments a day earlier by Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi, who said Lebanon had received warnings from Arab and international parties that Israel was preparing for a large-scale military attack. Raggi said diplomatic contacts had intensified “to protect Lebanon and its facilities from any potential strike,” according to the agency.

Maintaining military presence at border outposts