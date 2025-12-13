Six Bangladeshi peacekeepers have been killed, and eight others were injured in "a terrorist attack” on a UN base, the Bangladeshi army has said.
In a statement on Facebook on Saturday, the army said that the incident took place in Abyei and the fighting is ongoing.
There was no immediate comment from the UN mission.
In a statement, the Sudanese government condemned the attack that hit the UN facility.
The army-aligned government based in Port Sudan accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of being behind the attack.
In a statement, the Sovereignty Council headed by army chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan called the attack a "dangerous escalation."
Volatile region
Bangladesh is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, and its troops have long been deployed in Abyei, a volatile region disputed between Sudan and South Sudan.
The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) peacekeeping mission was deployed in 2011.
The oil-rich Abyei Administrative Area is administered by South Sudan and Sudan, with both claiming stakes and having been embroiled in conflict for years.
The mission mandate was renewed last month.