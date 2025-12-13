WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Three Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in Gaza amid ceasefire violations
Israeli army claims it targeted senior Hamas member in Gaza City.
Three Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in Gaza amid ceasefire violations
The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted a senior Hamas member in Gaza City. / AA
December 13, 2025

Three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, marking a new violation of a fragile ceasefire agreement in the enclave.

The source said the fatalities occurred on Saturday when an air strike hit a civilian car on Al Rashid coastal road west of Gaza City, a medical source said.

The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted a senior Hamas member in Gaza City.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas on the attack.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli army has repeatedly violated the ceasefire, killing at least 386 Palestinians and injuring 1,018 others since the deal took effect on October 10.

Israel has killed more than 70,300 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, which have continued despite the truce.

RelatedTRT World - 'Palestine remains the moral compass of our time, a test of Muslim unity': FM Hakan Fidan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group