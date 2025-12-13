EU Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius has warned that Russia could be ready to "test" Europe in a conflict within the next three to four years, stressing the need for the European Union to strengthen its defence capabilities.

Speaking to daily La Stampa on Saturday after a meeting with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, Kubilius described the talks as "high-level strategic discussions,” and emphasised the importance of continued cooperation to reinforce European security.

"The problem is not the present but the future. The Russian economy has become a war economy. That is why we must strengthen ourselves," Kubilius said, highlighting two main challenges for the EU.

"There is the threat of a possible Russian aggression: our intelligence services state this publicly and clearly — in the next three or four years, Russia could be ready to 'test us' in a real conflict. The second challenge comes from the Americans, who are asking us to take on greater responsibility for European defence, as they need to allocate more and more resources to the Indo-Pacific," he added.

Kubilius said that while achieving full European defence capabilities would take time, new financial instruments and strategic planning are accelerating progress.

Discussing possibility of European Defence Union