Even if Ukraine were to receive security guarantees, the absence of real concessions from Russia would risk triggering new wars elsewhere, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has warned.

In an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Friday, Kallas said a sustainable settlement to end Russia-Ukraine war cannot be achieved unless Russia changes its behavior and accepts concrete limits on its military power.

"The problem for peace is Russia. Even if Ukraine received security guarantees, but there were no concessions from Russia, we would have other wars, perhaps not in Ukraine but elsewhere," she said.

She noted that while the European Union welcomes renewed diplomatic momentum towards peace, including efforts by the US administration, Kallas said Russia continues to show no "genuine willingness" to stop the war, citing ongoing attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

According to Kallas, a ceasefire must be the first step towards any credible agreement, and preventing future conflicts requires ensuring that Russia is no longer able to launch new wars.

Related TRT World - EU moves to 'indefinitely immobilise' $246B in Russian assets

"No territorial concessions”