Cambodia has closed its border crossings with Thailand, after Bangkok denied US President Donald Trump's claim that a truce had been agreed to end days of deadly fighting.

The latest fatalities were followed by Phnom Penh announcing it would immediately "suspend all entry and exit movements at all Cambodia-Thailand border crossings", the interior ministry said on Saturday.

Violence between the Southeast Asian neighbours, which stems from a long-running dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800-kilometre (500-mile) border, has displaced around half a million people on both sides.

At least 25 people have died this week, including four Thai soldiers the defence ministry said were killed in the border area on Saturday.

Both sides blamed each other for reigniting the conflict before Trump announced that a truce had been agreed.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Trump "didn't mention whether we should make a ceasefire" during their Friday phone call.

The two leaders "didn't discuss" the issue, Anutin told journalists on Saturday.

Trump had hailed his "very good conversation" with Anutin and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Friday.

Growing tension