US President Donald Trump said he called Thailand and Cambodia on Friday to bolster the peace deal he helped broker, after fresh clashes erupted between the Southeast Asian neighbours.

Trump co-signed a truce between the two countries on October 26 during a tour of Asia, touting it as one of several peace deals around the world that he believes should win him the Nobel Peace Prize.

But Thailand suspended the deal on Monday after an alleged landmine blast, and the two sides traded accusations of new clashes on Wednesday in which Phnom Penh said a civilian was killed.

Addressing reporters on Air Force One as he flew to Florida, Trump said he spoke to the leaders of both countries.