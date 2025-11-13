One civilian was killed and three others injured in Cambodia in a Wednesday cross-border clash with Thailand, with both sides blaming each other, just days after Thailand suspended a peace pact.

Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday "condemned in strongest term the unprovoked shooting by Thai forces against Cambodian civilians in Prey Chan village, Banteay Meanchey province, in late afternoon of 12 November 2025, resulting in one civilian killed and three others injured."

This incident "represents a serious violation of Cambodia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a grave breach of international humanitarian law and the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, ASEAN Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC)," it said, adding that a formal protest was filed with Thailand.

The Royal Thai Army denied that Thai troops had engaged in "unprovoked shooting" and said Cambodian soldiers had "fired weapons into Thai territory"

Thai forces respond

Thai forces "took cover and returned fire toward the source using only necessary force in accordance with rules of engagement to suppress the incident, protect national sovereignty, and ensure personnel safety," the army said on the US social media platform Facebook.