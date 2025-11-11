Thailand has suspended its peace agreement with Cambodia after Thai soldiers were seriously injured in a landmine explosion in a border province on Monday.

"All operations under the Joint Declaration on Thai-Cambodian Relations, signed in Kuala Lumpur on October 26th, must be halted immediately," said Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, according to public broadcaster Thai PBS.

The two countries signed the peace agreement in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an unconditional ceasefire on July 28 at a trilateral meeting hosted by Anwar following weeks of hostilities.

"The hostility we hoped would subside clearly has not. Following this morning’s incident, cooperation cannot continue for now," Anutin said.

The landmine explosion occurred Monday morning during the troops' patrol in the border province of Si Sa Ket.

Two soldiers were wounded, with one losing his right foot and the other sustaining chest injuries.

Anutin told reporters that any future progress on the peace deal will only take place if it serves Thailand's interests.

Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Nakpanich said that "formal protests will be filed right away."

"As for the matter of prisoners of war, that will be put on hold for now. If it turns out that this was intentional, there will be more serious consequences," he added.