More than half a million people in the Netherlands were living in poverty last year, marking the first increase in poverty rates after five years of decline, according to new figures released Wednesday by the country's statistics institution.

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said the rise follows several years of declining poverty and is largely linked to the discontinuation of the energy allowance, a temporary support measure introduced during the energy crisis.

Under a new poverty definition developed jointly by CBS, the National Institute for Family Finance Information, and the Social and Cultural Planning Office, people are considered poor if they have insufficient income left for other basic needs after covering major fixed expenses such as housing, energy, and healthcare.

The revised calculation method, introduced at the end of last year, initially showed a drop in poverty levels in 2023.

However, CBS said the removal of the energy allowance led to a renewed increase last year, with more than 130,000 people already living in poverty for at least three consecutive years.

In previous years, poverty had declined partly due to the energy allowance, increases in the minimum wage in 2023, and relatively low rents for nearly 600,000 households. Temporary support measures during the coronavirus pandemic also helped reduce poverty levels.

Working people most affected