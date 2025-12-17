WORLD
Dozens killed as Thailand-Cambodia border clashes enter 11th day
Thailand says Cambodia must be the first to announce a ceasefire amid international calls to halt the fighting.
A damaged house is seen after what Thai soldiers said was a Cambodian artillery strike in the area in Sisaket, Thailand, on December 14 2025. / AP
December 17, 2025

Renewed border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia entered their 11th day on Wednesday, with at least 52 people killed on both sides since the conflict reignited on December 7.

Cambodia’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that the Thai army carried out artillery attacks and drone strikes in the border region, according to the Khmer Times.

The ministry added that Cambodian forces responded by firing BM-21 rockets at Thai positions.

The developments came after Thai soldiers captured the Chong Anh Ma area following heavy fighting, according to public broadcaster Thai PBS.

Ceasefire demands

Thailand said on Tuesday that Cambodia must be the first to announce a ceasefire to halt the deadly clashes, which have displaced more than 700,000 people on both sides of the border.

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maratee Nalita Andamo said any ceasefire must meet specific conditions and be credible, urging Cambodia to “sincerely cooperate in demining efforts along the border” to end the conflict.

According to Thai authorities, 19 Thai soldiers and 16 Thai civilians have been killed so far. Cambodia’s Interior Ministry said 17 Cambodian civilians were killed and 77 others injured.

Peace deal falters

The clashes have continued despite US President Donald Trump saying on Friday that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to halt the renewed fighting.

The two countries signed a peace agreement in October in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, but it was later suspended after Thai soldiers were seriously injured in a landmine explosion in a border province.

Thai authorities also said around 18 Cambodian soldiers remain in Thai custody following incidents over the past five months.

Thailand and Cambodia have a long-running border dispute that has repeatedly erupted into violence, including clashes in July in which at least 48 people were killed.

