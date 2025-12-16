Thailand said on Tuesday that Cambodia must be the first to announce a truce to halt fighting between the two nations after more than a week of deadly clashes in a reignited border conflict.

"As the aggressor onto Thai territory, Cambodia must announce the ceasefire first," Thai foreign ministry spokeswoman Maratee Nalita Andamo told reporters in Bangkok, adding that Cambodia must also cooperate in de-mining efforts at the border "sincerely".

Renewed fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours this month has killed at least 32 people, including soldiers and civilians, and displaced around 800,000, officials said.

Each side has blamed the other for instigating the clashes, claiming self-defence and trading accusations of attacks on civilians.

Cambodia did not immediately respond to Thailand's statement.